A man was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a stray bullet in Northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of the shooting at a home along the 5400 block of Northwest 199th Road, just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators said the victim was inside when a stray bullet entered the residence and struck him in the upper extremities.

Deputies said a friend took the victim to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Investigators are working to figure out who opened fire.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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