Man hospitalized after being shot in the neck in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in Miami.

Miami Police responded to a ShotSpotter call at 1300 N.W. 79th Street, just after 4 a.m., Friday.

Shortly after, they received reports of a man with a gunshot wound to the neck nearby.

The man was located at a Valero gas station along Northwest Seventh Avenue and 79th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived to the scene and transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical but stable condition.

Police have not released a description of the subject or further details.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

