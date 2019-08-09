Man hospitalized after being shot in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot on a road off Interstate 95 in Miami.

City of Miami Police responded to the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 79th Street, just after 3 a.m., Friday.

7News cameras showed several marked units blocking the road in front of a 7-Eleven just west of I-95.

A silver Infiniti riddled with bullet holes was at the center of the investigation.

Rescue crews transported a man to an area hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.

Police continue to investigate.

