MIAMI (WSVN) - A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the streets of Miami.

Police said they responded to 1704 Northwest First Place just before 8:00 a.m. in reference to a man being shot.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

The details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting is unknown.

Police do not know if anyone else was involved, but an investigation is ongoing.

The scene has since been cleared.

