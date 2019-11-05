Man hospitalized after being mauled by pack of dogs

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man has been hospitalized after a pack of dogs mauled him while walking down a sidewalk in Northwest Miami-Dade.

“He was screaming and looked like, ‘Help! Help!'” said a witness, “but I didn’t know what was going on.”

Surveillance video showed what appeared to be a vicious attack along 103rd Street near 12th Avenue around noon, Tuesday.

“If somebody need help, if you can help them, you gotta help them,” said a nearby worker who came to the man’s aid, “so I didn’t even think about me. I was thinking about him.”

He said after hearing screams and seeing someone needed help, he grabbed a two-by-four.

“I hit two of them, and I knocked them down on the floor,” said the man, “so the other three, they got scared and went inside, and I was able to close the gate.”

He said the victim was walking home from work.

“I think he got bit right over here in this leg and his arm,” said the man.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they responded to reports of a possible dog bite.

Surveillance video showed crews putting the victim on a stretcher before transporting him to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

7News talked to the victim’s son outside the hospital who identified the victim as Jack Notis, who is in his 60s.

“I was at work. My sister text me that a dog had just bit my dad,” said the victim’s son. “I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ and then she sent me the video. When I saw it, I was rushing to come see what happened to my dad. From looking at the camera, I can see like five, six dogs attacked him.”

A response from Animal Services has not yet been given as to what will happen to the dogs.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.