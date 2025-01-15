NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is hospitalized after he was shot during a heated dispute early Wednesday morning.

Deputies arrived at the 5600 block of Northwest 19th Avenue around 5:40a.m., after receiving reports of a shooting.

Deputies said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics took the victim to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center, where he is now in stable condition.

According to deputies, the victim was involved in a dispute with another man.

At some point during the quarrel, things escalated and the suspect shot the victim.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction before deputies arrived.

At this time, deputies have not released a description of the suspect and his whereabouts remains unknown.

The Miami-Dade Sherriff’s Office have not released victim’s identity.

The shooting is still under investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

