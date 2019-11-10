Man hospitalized after ambush, shooting outside NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, he said, he was ambushed and shot outside of his Northwest Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest 27th Avenue and 76th Street,” Sunday morning.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence outside of the home, as well as a small white sedan with bullet holes in the rear driver’s side door.

Speaking through a translator, the victim shared his story with 7News after being released from the hospital. He said he came under fire as he was leaving his home and heading off to work.

“I was going out to my car to go to work. Halfway out the door, immediately, three men came over me wearing hoodies,” said the victim, who asked not to be identified. “With a gun they touched my glass … When I leaned forward, they shot. The first shot, it hit the glass and then my back. I didn’t know that they shot me. I only heard the shot.”

The victim said the second bullet hit his car.

“I was able to get up. They ran to an alley. I got up and called 911. Police were here in less than three minutes,” he said.

The victim was taken to Ryder Trauma Center for treatment. He said the bullet that hit him remains lodged in his back.

“The bullet is going to stay there. It didn’t damage any tendons,” he said.

As he recovers, he said the incident has left him on edge and fearing that he could be targeted again.

“I come at night and I leave at night, early morning. That’s my fear,” he said. “They did this to me in the day. If it was at night. they would’ve shot me in the head. ”

7News has reached out to Miami-Dade Police for more information.