MIAMI (WSVN) - An argument inside a boxing gym in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood escalated into gunfire, sending a man to the hospital and prompting officers to detain another.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of 49th Street and Northwest Seventh Avenue, at around 7 p.m. on Thursday

Upon arrival, detectives found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials said he was alert when paramedics transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma Center.

Witnesses told 7News two people were boxing as the subject, who is a relative of one of the boxers, was watching. An argument began which led to the subject pulling out a gun and shooting about five times.

Everyone, including the subject, ran out of the gym, and the subject called 911 himself.

7News cameras obtained cellphone video of the subject being held at gunpoint by police before he was taken into custody.

The subject was kept inside a police cruiser for several hours as detectives questioned him before taking him to the police department.

The victim is listed in critical but stable condition.

The identities of the victim and the subject have not been released, as police continue to investigate the incident.

