NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man said he’s lucky to be alive after an armed thief pulled the trigger.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident at the Marathon gas station near Northeast 167th Street and Second Avenue in Northeast Miami-Dade, at around 3 p.m., Sunday.

Shaul Shamai said he had a flat tire and was waiting for help when the subject came up to him, pointed a gun and demanded his cellphone.

Shamai said the gunman grabbed his phone and opened fire anyway, grazing him in the leg.

“I was shocked, because of what happened, you know, the noise of the bullet, it was unbelievable,” he said, “so he walked away like nothing happened. He walked away, and he disappeared. For a phone, I was almost dead.”

Paramedics treated the victim’s injury at the scene.

Shamai said he lives in Broward County and was in the area for business.

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this robbery and shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

