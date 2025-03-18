MIAMI (WSVN) - Deputies are searching for a subject after a man was grazed by gunfire in Miami.

Gunshots were fired in the area near Northwest Second Avenue and 22nd Lane on Monday afternoon.

Deputies said one man was grazed in the arm, but did not have to be taken to the hospital.

Officers were seen checking out a car that was riddled with bullets.

So far, no arrests have been made.

