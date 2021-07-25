MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was grazed by a bullet on the leg when someone opened fire in a busy part of South Beach, police said.

Miami Beach Police units responded to a call of a possible shooting along Collins Avenue, near 20th Street, Saturday evening.

UPDATE: We’ve determined the male victim was grazed in the leg area. He has refused medical assistance and is uncooperative with officers. Our investigation continues.



Traffic along Collins Avenue has now reopened. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) July 24, 2021

Police said the victim refused medical assistance and was uncooperative with officers.

Officers temporarily shut down Collins Avenue between 18th and 20th streets while they investigated. It has since been reopened to traffic.

The incident takes place as large crowds visiting the area to attend the 2021 Rolling Loud hip-hop festival flock to South Beach, leading to a stepped-up police presence and several road closures, including several eastbound lanes along the MacArthur and Julia Tuttle causeways.

As of late Saturday night, no arrests have been reported in connection with the incident.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.