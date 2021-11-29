MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An upset man caused a chaotic scene at a clothing store in South Beach.

Cellphone video showed the irate customer as he yelled and cursed inside the Forever 21 store located at 701 Lincoln Road, Sunday.

The man threw objects at employees and knocked over racks of clothes.

The footage shows Miami Beach Police officers as they responded and handcuffed the man on the ground. They then walked the customer out of the store.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.