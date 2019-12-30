Man, girl hospitalized after shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man and a girl to the hospital after, police said, a gunman opened fire in a City of Miami neighborhood.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near northwest Second Court and 77th Street, at around 12:30 p.m., Monday.

According to investigators, the victims were out walking when shots were fired.

Police said the man was hit. They said the child wasn’t hit by gunfire, but she was still hurt somehow.

Detectives did not provide further details about the incident, including information about the shooter.

Area residents said additional measures must be taken to help prevent gun violence.

“Something needs to be done and right away. People are losing their kids: 7-year-olds, 3-year-olds, 8-year-olds, 9-year olds, teenagers,” said a woman who lives in the area. “What’s gonna be next? You can’t even go to church without somebody shooting up the church. It’s ridiculous. I think it’s outrageous.”

Paramedics transported both victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition. They’re expected to be OK.

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

