MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was rushed to the hospital after, police said, he was stabbed on a Miami street.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the 200 block of Northwest Eighth Street, just after 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Responding officers arrived to find the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

A witness said he came into contact with the injured man.

“Well, I was walking down the street, I heard someone screaming. I asked what happened, and he said, ‘I got stabbed.'” he said. “So I tried to get some help, I called 911. Hopefully he’s going to be OK.”

Paramedics transported the patient to Ryder Trauma Center. As of late Sunday afternoon, his condition is unknown.

If you have any information on this stabbing, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

