MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man to the hospital after, police said, he was found shot in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

City of Miami Police units responded to a shooting in the area of 12th Street and Brickell Bay Drive, at around 5:30 p.m., Sunday.

Responding officers arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand.

Paramedics with Miami Fire Rescue responded and transported the patient to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment. He is expected to be OK.

The shooting remains under investigation.

