Man found shot dead in Miami; 2 detained for questioning

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead in a City of Miami neighborhood.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units reported to a shooting along the 1500 block of Northwest 71st Street, at around 6:20 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said officers found the victim, a man in his 40s, suffering from gunshots wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said two people have been detained for questioning,

The motive behind the incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

