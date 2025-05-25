NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people responsible for a shooting that left a man dead in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office units responded to a ShotSpotter alert at an apartment complex along the 2000 block of Northwest 65th Street, just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Responding deputies arrived to find the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police have not provided further details about the shooting or a possible subject or subjects, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

