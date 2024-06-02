NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the search for a shooter who, they said, opened fire at a gas station in Northwest Miami-Dade, leaving a man dead.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to the Sunflex station in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 79th Street, at around 12:35 p.m., Saturday.

Responding officers arrived to find the victim inside a large green sedan riddled with bullet holes.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

An onlooker said he had seen the victim multiple times before.

“I was like shocked, ’cause I knew the guy, and he never bothered nobody, and I was like, when I found out it was him, and I don’t know him, but I see him a lot of times, and he was like, it really bothered me a little bit, you know? And I’m like ‘Wow,'” he said.

Homicide detectives have not provided further details, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

