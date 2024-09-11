NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a deadly discovery after a man’s body was found in the middle of the roadway in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, they responded to the area of Northwest 46th Street and Northwest 22nd Avenue around 1:00 a.m., after receiving reports of a person being shot. When they arrived to the location they found one male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

It is unclear what led up to the incident, but the body was in the road until 6:30 a.m., while police conducted their investigation.

Police are still working to identify the victim.

The roadways were closed in both directions, but they have since been reopened.

No arrest have been made.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.