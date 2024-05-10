MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after the body of a man with his hands tied behind his back and face covered in a plastic bag was pulled from a canal in Miami Gardens.

Authorities responded to the canal, located in the area of 3000 Northwest 207th Street, Friday morning. Police officers blocked off the entire street as they investigated the situation.

7Skyforce captured video of the body covered by a yellow tarp on the edge of the canal.

According to Miami Gardens Police, the victim was a Black male who suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was found with his hands tied behind his back and his face covered with a plastic bag.

Police have not stated a motive and there is no information on a potential suspect.

