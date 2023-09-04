WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) is investigating the death of a man found pinned underneath a vehicle in West Miami-Dade, Monday afternoon.

Police arrived at the scene, located in the 1300 block of SW 122 Avenue, just after 1:30 p.m., and found an unresponsive adult male trapped beneath a vehicle. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and confirmed the man’s demise.

MDPD Homicide detectives have taken charge of the investigation. The incident is currently classified as an unclassified death investigation, pending the outcome of investigative findings and the results of the autopsy conducted by the Medical Examiner.

