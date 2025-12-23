VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies made a deadly discovery aboard a sailboat near Virginia Key.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of the ocean near the 4400 block of Rickenbacker Causeway.

7News cameras captured MDSO and Fire Rescue units on scene about 100 yards off Hobie Beach.

Detectives say upon arrival, they found a dead man.

Details regarding the circumstances of the man’s death remains unknown.

