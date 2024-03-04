MIAMI (WSVN) - As a Miami Beach Police officer continues to recover in the hospital after, investigators said, he was accidentally shot by another officer on the Venetian Causeway, detectives shared further details about the incident.

Detectives said the Miami Beach Police officers involved were responding to a “be on the lookout” from a neighboring agency of a possibly armed subject walking along the causeway, early Saturday afternoon.

Jeremy Mohler, who is visiting South Florida for the weekend, said he saw the incident unfold just after 12:30 p.m.

“I heard the gunshot. I was like 10 feet away, I was right there,” he said. “Police SUV kind of following a guy walking down the street, and the man, older gentleman, had a big backpack. He was kind of yelling at the cop.”

Investigators on Sunday said the man had a mental episode at the time and won’t face any charges.

7News sources said the subject did not have a gun but a lighter that looked like a revolver.

As the Miami Beach Police officers followed in the SUV, Mohler said, the situation suddenly became very intense.

“[The officer] jumped out of the car, pulled her gun and ran at him,” said Mohler. “It looked like the cop shot at the person, and it hit the other cop.”

Fellow officers responded shortly after and rendered aid to the injured officer.

“His leg was bleeding out a lot, and they took him off in an ambulance,” said Mohler.

The subject was taken into custody for questioning.

Meanwhile, paramedics rushed the injured officer to Ryder Trauma Center for treatment. Officials said his injury was not life-threatening.

Back at the scene, officers shut down all lanes of traffic on the causeway for several hours.

Police said the man in question was taken to a local medical facility to be evaluated.

The injured officer remains at JMH in good spirits and is expected to be released in the coming days.

