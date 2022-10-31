SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A good Samaritan was flying high in the right place at the right time when he swooped in to save a woman after her car ended up in a Southwest Miami-Dade canal.

Cristiano Piquet said he started off his Sunday morning gliding in his paramotor with a friend when he saw a splash.

“Then I turn around to get a better shot with my GoPro, and I see a car in the canal,” he said, “and I flew closer to the car, and I saw someone inside the car, like, asking for help.”

Piquet landed near the canal, located near the 20400 block of Southwest 192nd Street, and ran over to help.

The good Samaritan’s camera captured what happened next, as he and his friend made contact with the driver of the car.

“Do you need help?” Piquet said

“Oh, my God, I fell with my car in here,” said the woman, who was seen afloat next to her vehicle.

Piquet said he and his friend saw a neighbor on the other side of the canal and called him over.

Piquet’s video captured the moment the neighbor pulled the woman to safety.

“So we threw her a rope, and she was free, she was alive,” said Piquet. “Everything happened so fast, and once we got her to safety we called 911.”

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at around 8:30 a.m.

“They gave her the help that she needed,” said Piquet.

Piquet said he’s just grateful he was able to lend a helping hand.

“I wish I would know more about what happened, why she was there,” he said.

Paramedics transported the woman to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.​

Police are investigating what caused the crash.

