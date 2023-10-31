NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on in Northwest Miami-Dade for the person who crashed into the front yard of a home and destroyed parts of its property, after fleeing from police.

On Tuesday afternoon, a car traveling at a high rate of speed slammed into a fence and awning of a home, as well as a stop sign in front of it, in the area of Northwest 83rd Street and Northwest 13th Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance footage from a Ring camera caught a man running away, southbound from the incident, who was fleeing officials after stealing the Toyota Corolla from another area of the county.

Miami-Dade Police said they had set up a perimeter for an individual in the area around 11:30 a.m.

The man has not yet been found, which resulted in nearby Arcola Lake Elementary School locking down. 7News was told that the lockdown had been lifted.

The resident who lives in the home was inside at the time of the crash and shared what he saw.

“They were chasing him and then I guess he came this way. Drive through that, but it’s a dead end. He probably made a right and lost control,” he said. “Hit this gate and drove it right against this tree right here, right against that mango tree. That’s when he took off and went running… Next door, jumped that fence and disappeared.”

The fence was damaged but the vehicle came short of the home. Car parts were littered across the yard but the tree remains safely intact.

The owner said he is concerned about having to pay for the damages.

Miami-Dade police remain on scene as the car is still on the property.

