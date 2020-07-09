Man files lawsuit against Miami Police Department after being roughed up while video journaling

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who said he was the victim of a rough arrest plans to sue the City of Miami Police Department.

Oscar Julien-Riou said he was wrongfully arrested by a City of Miami Police officer at Alonzo Kelly Park, located at 1455 NW 67th St., on the night of Dec. 18, 2018.

Julien-Riou, a veteran and retired nurse, said he was doing nothing wrong other than recording a video journal when he was taken to the ground and held there without any justifiable reason.

His video journal recording and bodycam footage from police were used as evidence in the internal affairs investigation, but the officer involved in the arrest was cleared.

Julien-Riou attended a news conference Thursday morning standing in front of the park bench where he said his rough and wrongful arrest took place.

“Make this my altar! I was praying to my father! My First Amendment right was violated!” he screamed into the mic. “It was violated.”

“We are demanding that Officer Llanes be terminated and that that happens right quickly,” Rawsi Williams, Julien-Riou’s attorney, said, “and so today, I put you on notice that we will fight back legally. Pay attention, because your time is up, and I’m coming.”

The City of Miami responded with a statement from city attorney Victoria Mendez saying in part, “My office has advised the chief not to comment since we are in litigation. However, a review of this matter indicates that our police internal affairs section conducted a thorough investigation of this case.”

