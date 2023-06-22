NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver who, they said, struck and killed a pedestrian in Northwest Miami-Dade and fled the scene.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run incident on the intersection of Northwest 32nd Avenue and 103rd Street, early Thursday morning.

According to investigators, a man was struck while he walked along the marked crosswalk on Northwest 32nd Avenue, at around 3:45 a.m.

Paramedics transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Despite life-saving efforts from medical personnel, the man succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the driver traveled south on 32nd Avenue in a dark colored four-door sedan. The car should have damage on its hood and windshield.

Authorities closed off Northwest 32nd Avenue near 103rd Street while they investigated. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

