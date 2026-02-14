MIAMI (WSVN) - A Brightline train fatally struck and killed a 30-year-old man in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood Friday night.

Miami Police Department officials said that the pedestrian was rushed to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center, where he died.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim, but said that the railroad lights and arms were working at the time of the incident.

