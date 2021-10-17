MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Miami that left a man dead.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the incident on Southeast First Street, near First Avenue, Saturday night.

First responders arrived to find the victim suffering from stab wounds.

Cameras captured a considerable amount of blood on the pavement.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

It remains unknown whether or not the attacker was caught.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.