MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman was shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Miami by a man who then turned the gun on himself, police said.

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene of the double shooting near Northwest 23rd Street and 18th Court in the Allapattah neighborhood, at around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Responding officers arrived to find the man and the woman dead in the parking lot of the complex.

7News cameras captured detectives as they surrounded the apartment building, as well as bloodstains on the ground.

“Rescue’s on route, female shot in the chest, at 7:43,” a dispatcher said in radio transmissions.

A witness who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera said she was walking when she heard five gunshots and ran off scared because she didn’t know where the gunfire was coming from.

“Nervous a lot, very nervous, because I don’t know where is the – they’re shooting somebody there,” she said.

The witness said she then heard a woman scream.

“I hear the lady say, ‘Wah, wah, wah,’ and two men running there in the street,” she said. “I go into there, in the corner, and I saw the police coming, and they say two persons died.”

Based on surveillance video and witness statements, investigators believe an ex-boyfriend shot and killed the woman, then turned the gun on himself.

Homicide detectives spent nearly 10 hours Sunday gathering evidence. By late afternoon, the medical examiner had removed the two bodies.

As of Sunday evening, police have not released the names or ages of the two people involved, as they continue to investigate.

