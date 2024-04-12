SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was shot and killed while driving after he drove from his sister’s house in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Video footage of the scene showed a crashed vehicle on a property near Homestead Avenue and Hibiscus Street. According to police, the incident occurred around 3 a.m. Friday after as ShotSpotter alert notified authorities to the scene.

The aunt of the victim told 7News that the deceased father of six in his late 20s was Calvin Day. She mentioned hearing gunshots after he left his sister’s house. Day then continued driving, ultimately losing control of his car.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported Day to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An eyewitness described the scene as she recalled hearing loud noises that led her to find out what happened

“All I heard was the car screeching,” she said. “It sent around the circle on Hibiscus Street and I heard a bang, so that got me up. I went to the door and this car had hit a sign, right into the bushes on Hibiscus Street, in the circle, and went up into my next-door neighbor’s yard.”

Around 7 a.m., as residents of the area got ready for their day, they noticed the crime scene and gathered to find out what exactly happened in their neighborhood. Mark Harris, an activist in the neighborhood who runs a local coalition, had a message for the youths of the community.

“There’s youths walking literally with guns on their side,” he emphasized. “We live in a Western world. We need to change these laws and how they carry these weapons. The officers are already afraid because they don’t know hot to approach these young men.”

It is unclear if any arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.