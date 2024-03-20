MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting occurred just before 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in Miami Gardens, leaving an adult male victim dead, according to Miami Gardens Police officials.

Authorities were called to the scene at the intersection of Northwest 19th Avenue and 167th Street after receiving reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, officers discovered a white BMW with the driver inside suffering from a gunshot wound, said officials. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim driver and a male passenger were heading east when several shots were fired.

The passenger’s condition and identity remain unclear and authorities have not specified if the passenger sustained any injuries.

The unknown subjects responsible for the shooting fled the scene and are currently at large.

Law enforcement continue to investigate this incident.

