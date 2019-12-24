Man fatally shot outside SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police responded to a fatal shooting at a Southwest Miami-Dade residence.

Officers responded to the scene near Southwest 139th Avenue and 264th Street, at around 10:25 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a man was shot and found dead on the lawn of the home.

7 SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a heavy police presence could be spotted along with a body covered with a yellow tarp.

Police said the subject fled the scene and is still at large.

