MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Police responded to an alert of a shooting at Northwest 24th Avenue and 23rd Street at around 9:30 a.m., Friday.

Once they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded, administered medical attention to the victim and transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating the shooting.

