SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Just before 1:00 a.m., Wednesday, officers arrived at the 19300 block of Southwest 116th Avenue and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to officers, the victim was standing outside a home when a vehicle drove by and someone from within the vehicle shot him.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital South in critical condition, where he later died.

At this time the subject(s) remain unknown and no vehicle description was given.

