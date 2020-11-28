Man fatally shot in car in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed inside his car.

The fatal shooting occurred in the area of Northwest 28th Avenue and Northwest Seventh Street, at around 1:15 a.m., Saturday.

Tatiana Amor said she’s trying to piece together what happened to her husband after she was notified of his death.

“I lost the love of my life today,” Amor said. “Today, my husband was murdered, was killed. I got this horrible phone call and I’m here at the crime scene. I’m trying to find out what happened. I’m trying to get answers.”

Amor said that her husband was a stepfather to her children.

“My husband was 29 years old, he was a great stepdad, and he’s going to be missed dearly,” she said.

Amor said she’s pleading with police to find answers surrounding her husband’s death and bring them the closure that will ease her family’s heartbreak.

“I beg you guys from the bottom of my heart, you know, anything anybody may know would help today. It’s the holidays. I wouldn’t wish this on nobody,” she said through sobs.

Police have yet to identify the victim, but Amor said that it’s her husband.

If you have any information regarding the shooting that would help bring closure to the family, you’re urged to call Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

