NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after being shot at an apartment complex in Northeast Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to reports of a person being shot an apartment complex located at 151 Street and Northeast 6th Avenue.

At the scene, responding deputies found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity.

The sheriff’s office said there’s no person of interest at this time.

