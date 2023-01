A 38-year-old man is in the hospital after falling from a roof, approximately 35-40 feet, to the concrete below.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of 9525 NW 13th St. in Doral, around 4 p.m. Monday, where there was some work being done on a rooftop.

MDFR airlifted the victim to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.