MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is facing serious charges after, police said he took off during a traffic stop and wreaked havoc.

Police said Isbel Alejandro Diaz-Bauta was followed by officers after he had assaulted a female passenger in his car, Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said the suspect drove recklessly until he entered a dead-end street in Medley.

Police said he also hit a cruiser as he attempted to get away.

That officer wasn’t injured, and the woman inside of his car was medically cleared after being checked out.

Diaz-Bauta now faces several charges, including battery, assault with a firearm and fleeing police.

