MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of attempted murder was denied bond on Friday during his court appearance.

Richard Nieves is accused of opening fire against another man at a Goodwill located near Northwest 191st Street and 27th Avenue in Miami Gardens.

According to Miami Gardens Police, Nieves got into a fight with the victim. He then got into his truck, drove toward the store and fired a gunshot, striking the victim in the face.

The victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown as of late Friday afternoon.

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