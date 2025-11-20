MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami man faced a judge today after a SWAT raid on a smoke shop in Wynwood.

Joshua Rodriguez, 31, was arrested during that raid at the “Spark It Up Shop” located at 32-46 North Miami Avenue.

In the video, police officers appeared to be removing a child before escorting Rodriguez out in handcuffs.

He’s facing felony charges, including possession with intent to sell marijuana and THC oil.

