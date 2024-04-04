MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man who was arrested after climbing a cell tower in Miami appeared in bond court.

Thirty-eight-year-old Richard Smith, a U.S. Marine veteran, appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Thursday morning.

His younger brother spoke on his behalf seeking a Baker Act after, he said, Smith had been behaving strangely for several weeks.

Smith posed as a T-Mobile worker and climbed the cellphone tower at Northwest 29th Street and 13th Avenue in Miami, where he tore off clamps and caused between $100,000 to $500,000 in damages.

He’s charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

