MIAMI (WSVN) - A Hialeah Police officer was struck by a stolen motorcycle during a traffic stop and as the officer recovers from surgery, the man who intentionally ran him over was in court the following day.

Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer set Roberto Ortiz’s bond at $30,000 on Monday after he was arrested for eluding and fleeing.

Officials said Officer Delgado went to pull Ortiz near East Fourth Avenue and 49th Street in Hialeah, but when Ortiz tried to evade the officer grabbed Ortiz by the shoulder.

Moments after, Ortiz accelerated and dragged Delgado into the police car.

Delgado was rushed to the hospital requiring surgery for fractures and torn ligaments in his knee.

Back at the scene, Ortiz reportedly ran away, but police eventually caught up with him. He was out on felony bond from another case at the time and is now back behind bars.

“The allegations are the defendant was on a stolen motorcycle and he has an open case for grand theft auto,” said a lawyer in the courtroom.

Although Ortiz is being held on bond, he will remain behind bars at least until Tuesday because he violated his previous probation for the other felony.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.