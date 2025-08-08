SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges, including false imprisonment, after a reported kidnapping involving a minor.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, they were notified of a possible kidnapping in the area of 2900 West Sunrise Boulevard.

Following the lead, the sheriff’s office Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) was able to confirm the vehicle description and verify its driver, who was later identified as 51-year-old Torrance Canady.

Working alongside the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, deputies successfully located the vehicle in the 7900 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue in Miami.

At the scene, a girl was found in the back seat of the vehicle.

Canady was arrested and taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center after deputies determined that he and the victim had prior relations and had a dispute when the incident was reported.

In addition to the false imprisonment charges, Canady also faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.