SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is facing multiple charges in connection with two separate theft incidents at retail locations in Miami, authorities said.

Carlos Arturo Cardozosoto is accused in incidents that occurred April 1, 2026, at stores located at 7535 SW 88th Street. According to arrest reports, Cardozosoto faces charges of felony grand theft and use of an anti-shoplifting device, as well as petit theft and resisting an officer without violence.

The charges stem from incidents at a Lululemon store and an Alo store. Authorities accuse Cardozosoto of stealing $709.00 worth of merchandise from Lululemon and an additional $2,216.00 in goods from Alo. The resisting officer charge is related to his attempted apprehension after the Lululemon incident.

According to court documents, Cardozosoto entered the Lululemon store on April 1, 2026, at approximately. He is accused of concealing clothing inside two bags and removing anti-shoplifting devices from the clothing using a tool. He then reportedly passed all points of sale without attempting to pay for the merchandise.

Upon exiting the Lululemon store a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Deputy approached Cardozosoto and attempted to take him into custody. Cardozosoto allegedly pulled his arm away and fled, avoiding apprehension. The stolen property was later recovered and returned to Lululemon.

In a separate incident on the same day, also around 5:00 p.m., Cardozosoto allegedly entered an Alo store at the same address. He reportedly selected clothing and placed it inside his bags before exiting the store without making any attempts to pay for the merchandise. Both incident were captured on security cameras.

Cardozosoto was is being held on $6,000 bond but will need to face a judge Friday on an out of state warrant before being able to bond out.

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