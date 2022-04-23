MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a theft in Miami during which, they said, the victim was drugged and several expensive watches were stolen.

City of Miami Police units responded to a report of a theft at the One Paraiso condominiums, located along the 3100 block of Northeast Seventh Avenue, just before 11:30 a.m., Saturday.

According to the victim’s friend, the victim was at Moxies in Brickell on Friday night when he met a woman and took her to his home.

The victim’s friend also said the victim last remembered having a glass of wine and waking up Saturday morning.

The victim found that the watch he had been wearing, as well as five other watches in his closet, were gone.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information regarding the theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

