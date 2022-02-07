MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Miami Beach said they were forced to deploy a Taser during a traffic stop involving a stolen Tesla and a man who wouldn’t go down without a fight.

Miami Beach Police units responded to the scene in the area of 23rd Street and Collins Avenue, at around 2 p.m., Sunday.

Cellphone video captured the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Nathan Felle, being combative after he was pulled over.

The footage shows officers pulling Felle out of the Tesla and shocking him with a Taser.

He was placed under arrest shortly after.

Felle appeared on bond court on Sunday. He faces a list of charges including grand theft and resisting arrest with violence.

