NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man drove himself to the hospital after he was shot during a possible road rage incident in Northeast Miami-Dade, authorities said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a road rage incident where a man was shot in the upper back and a woman’s vehicle was also struck in the area of Ives Dairy Road and Northeast 15th Avenue, at around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday.

The man managed to drive himself to Jackson North Medical Center for treatment. Officials said he is in stable condition.

The victim also told MDSO that while his vehicle was parked outside of the hospital, an unknown individual got into his car and drove away in an unknown direction.

The female victim was not injured.

Authorities have not released any information on subjects in the possible road rage shooting or apparent car theft.

If you have any information on either of these incidents, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

