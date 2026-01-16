NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating the death of a man at a North Miami Beach market after what authorities believe was an accidental incident involving an industrial dough mixer.

North Miami Beach Police said officers responded to the South Florida Kosher Market, located at 1324 NE 163rd St., Friday morning, where the man was found dead.

Investigators said there are no signs of foul play.

The victim’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing, and no additional information was immediately available.

