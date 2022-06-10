NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died from a gunshot wound.

Miami Police responded to an alert of a shooting at Northwest 24th Ave. and 23rd Street at around 9:30 a.m., Friday.

Once they arrived, a male was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded and administered medical attention to the victim and he was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The man died at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Detectives are investigating this shooting and a traffic advisory has been put out urging drivers to avoid Northwest 24th Court and 23rd Ave on 23rd Street.

